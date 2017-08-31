Pompey in left-back hunt

Have your say

Pompey are eyeing a move for Burton's Damien McCrory.

The left-sided attacking defender has been identified as a potential solution to strengthening that flank in Kenny Jackett's team.

Pompey have already signed Oliver Hawkins and Stuart O'Keefe during what is developing into a busy deadline day.

McCrory has also emerged as a target as the Blues seek further recruits ahead of the 11pm deadline, including Cardiff's Matty Kennedy.

The 27-year-old has made 196 appearances and scored 10 goals for Burton, while started last weekend's 1-1 draw against Sheffield Wednesday.