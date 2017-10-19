Pompey in talks with in-demand striker

Have your say

Pompey are in talks with in-demand striker Victor Adeboyejo.

Adeboyejo was today at the Blues’ training ground in Copnor for discussions with Kenny Jackett and his staff.

Swansea City's Joe Rodden, left battles for possession of the ball with Chelsea triallist Victor Adeboyejo. Picture: PA Images

The 19-year-old is attracting interest from the likes of Chelsea, Barnsley and Bolton.

The Nigerian-born talent has been training with the Premier League side, who are in pole position to secure his signature.

But Pompey have made their pitch for the player to join the conveyor of talent into the first team.

Jackett said: ‘We’ve had talks but I wouldn’t say we’re close to signing him.

‘He’d be a development signing. We’ve just met him and talked through the situation with him. That’s it.’