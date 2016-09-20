Pompey injury concerns over striker

Noel Hunt has given Pompey an injury scare after hobbling out of reserve action.

The veteran striker asked to be substituted after 24 minutes of this afternoon’s 4-1 victory over Newport County.

He was replaced by Milan Lalkovic, as Ian Foster’s side saw off the visitors through goals from Michael Smith (two), Conor Chaplin and Kal Naismith.

The Blues are concerned Hunt has suffered a groin injury and medical staff are continuing to assess his complaint.

But it is feared the striker could miss Saturday’s League Two visit of Barnet.

First-team coach Foster said: ‘Noel’s experienced and knows his body and felt his groin getting a little bit tight,

‘On one hand, reserve games are great for the lads who are coming back from injury, but on the other hand you can pick up one or two injuries in these games.

‘He will be assessed over the next 24 hours and we will see how that settles down.

‘It was precautionary from Noel. He came over to the bench and said “I feel my groin tightening up” so we whipped him straight off and will see how he settles down.

‘Hopefully, fingers crossed, it won’t be anything too serious.’

Pompey hosted Newport at their Hilsea training base as part of the Central League Cup group campaign.

They have rejoined the competition and been placed in Southern Group B alongside Newport, Exeter and Bristol City.

Today’s match also marked the returns of Jack Whatmough, Adam Buxton and Brandon Haunstrup following injury.

Meanwhile, it offered a confidence boost to under-fire Smith, who climbed off the bench on the hour mark to register twice in a comfortable victory.