Pompey introduce safe standing survey

Have your say

Pompey are seeking the opinions of the Fratton faithful on safe standing.

The Blues have introduced a survey and want to gauge engagement with supporters on whether they would support it or not.

Although legislation currently prohibits Pompey from introducing safe standing, the Blues want to know what fans think if the law was to change in the future.

Tornante president Andy Redman revealed to The News about the club’s ambitions to expand Fratton Park earlier this week – and mentioned the safe standing concept.

To have your say in the survey, click here.