Pompey keeper fit to face Bradford

Luke McGee has been passed fit to feature for Pompey against Bradford on Saturday.

Earlier this week the keeper had a scan on a quad injury he picked up in last weekend’s defeat at Blackburh Rovers.

The results of the proceedure proved positive, though, meaning the former Spurs man will take his place in the team for the Bantams’ visit to Fratton Park.

Blues boss Kenny Jackett had drawn up a contingency plan if the goalkeeper’s injury required him to have a spell on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, Damien McCrory (knee) and Adam May (ankle) are not expected to feature against Bradford despite progressing in their comebacks from injury.