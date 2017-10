Have your say

Pompey keeper Luke McGee is to have a scan on his injured quad.

The Blues No1 missed training with the rest of his Blues team-mates today.

The former Spurs keeper appeared to be struggling with the injury in the latter stages of Saturday’s defeat at Blackburn Rovers.

Pompey will not know the full extent of the injury until later this week.

Alex Bass is the only other senior goalkeeper on the books at Fratton Park.