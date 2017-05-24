Pompey keeper moves to Sky Blues

Pompey keeper Liam O’Brien has joined Coventry on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old is out of contract this summer, although Paul Cook indicated he would like to retain him.

However, the Blues’ back-up stopper has opted to move to the Ricoh Arena in the hunt for regular first-team football.

O’Brien had three outings this season, all arriving in the Checkatrade Trophy, while was on the bench for 45 of Pompey’s 46 League Two fixtures.

However, with David Forde an ever-present in the league campaign, the former Barnet man never made an appearance.

Now he has the opportunity to stake a claim with the Sky Blues, who have also taken Michael Doyle from Fratton Park since the end of the season and are interested in Carl Baker.