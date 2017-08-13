Pompey keeper says Fratton debut gave him ‘goosebumps’

Have your say

Luke McGee soaked up his Pompey debut and revealed: It gave me goosebumps.

And the goalkeeper insists it is vital he continues to form a tight partnership with the Blues’ rearguard.

McGee, 21, turned down the opportunity of continuing to rub shoulders with the likes of Harry Kane at Spurs to move to Fratton Park last month.

He has been made Pompey No1 by boss Kenny Jackett, inset, after they worked together at Tottenham’s academy.

Although he never made his full debut at White Hart Lane, McGee played against AC Milan in a friendly two years ago – in front of a crowd of 75,000 at Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena.

He made his full Pompey debut in the Blues’ League One curtain-raiser against Rochdale last weekend – in front of sell-out home section of Fratton Park.

McGee had been told about the unique atmosphere in P04 and was blown away by the reception he received.

He said: ‘It was an unbelievable experience.

‘As soon as you walk out of the dugout on to the pitch you can see the fans and hear them.

‘The feeling gave me goosebumps.

‘The fact the crowd sing your name so loud and so clearly is crazy and it’s exactly what we as a team want.

‘Everything was exactly like what the boys said and they didn’t play it down at all.

‘It was more personal against Rochdale opposed to when I played for Spurs against AC Milan.

‘It was a lot more personal and a lot sweeter and long may that continue.’

McGee has been building a rapport with his defence.

In Tuesday’s extra-time defeat at Cardiff City in the Carabao Cup, Jackett’s men were put under plenty of pressure by their Championship opponents.

McGee pulled off several top-class saves to keep his side in the game.

But he was quick to laud the performances of the team-mates in front of him.

‘We’ve played a few games together now and the partnership is starting to come along,’ McGee added.

‘Burgey and Whatmough have been fantastic in the last couple of games and Tom Davies did well when he played in pre-season.

‘You want centre-backs who are going to block, win headers and do well for you.

‘I made three or four saves against Cardiff but they also made crucial blocks and interceptions.’

The former Peterborough loanee has taken over from David Forde between the posts for Pompey.

The Irishman recorded 19 clean sheets on the way to League Two glory last term.

McGee said: ‘I respect all goalkeepers and I know how well David Forde did last season.

‘But I would never base myself on someone else’s performances.

‘I know what I can do and what I want to achieve and I’ve got my own personal targets.’