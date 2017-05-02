Pompey Ladies clinch Fratton Park outing

Mick Williams has hailed a ‘huge’ gesture after Pompey Ladies earned a date with Fratton Park.

The Premier League southern division side have received the green light to host QPR on Sunday, May 7.

The last time the ladies turned out at the Blues’ home was in December 2013 when facing Spurs.

Now they will tread the sacred turf 24 hours after Paul Cook’s side end their season against Cheltenham.

The visit of QPR (2pm)represents the penultimate match of what has been a disappointing season for Jay Sadler’s side.

But chairman Williams is delighted to have secured use of Fratton Park.

He said: ‘The club has had a traumatic few years with one thing or another, so it means a huge amount to the girls.

‘It cements a feeling for them that they are part of the Pompey family and will be a massive occasion for them to remember.

‘It’s fantastic that they can run out at Fratton Park wearing the badge – and we’d love to get a few hundred there to cheer them on.

‘Mark Catlin has been fantastic about this. I asked him after the Cambridge United win when everybody was in a good mood!

‘He came back to say the groundsman declared the pitch would be fine and it has all gone from there.

‘The club will be selling tickets and the call has gone out to the players to come back after the open-top bus event to cheer on the girls.

‘This is more good news after Pompey in the Community agreed to take on the Pompey Ladies youth section from the end of the season.

‘That will be used as a pathway to provide the ladies of the future, which is tremendous.

‘So thank you to everyone.’

Williams has revealed potential Pompey owner Michael Eisner has also agreed to attend the match.

The ladies’ chairman will meet up with the American billionaire before the fixture.

He added: ‘Michael Eisner has told us he is coming to the match and we’ll be chatting to him before the game.

‘We all know Americans like their ladies football and I hope the Eisner family do as well.

‘Last time our club played at Fratton Park the gate didn’t cover the expenses, so we’re hoping that won’t be an issue this time round.’

The match takes place on May 7 at 2pm. Prices are £4 for adults, £2 for concessions and free entry to Junior Blues.