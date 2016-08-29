Pompey Ladies player column: Shannon Sievwright - Victory for Dave Coyle

POMPEY LADIES earned their first win of the season on Sunday with a superb 3-1 success against West Ham in the FA Premier League southern division at Privett Park.

It was a fitting tribute to great former chairman Dave Coyle, who was Mr Pompey Ladies, and sadly died on the Tuesday before the match.

Pompey Ladies player Shannon Sievwright gives her thoughts on Sunday’s victory...

Before the game started we had a minute silence for ‘Mr Pompey Ladies’ David Coyle, who sadly passed away after a long fight with cancer.

This game was not only about the ladies getting their first win of the season but getting three points for the man who made everyone at the club smile, who initially set up the club, and a man so passionate about the ladies’ game.

The game saw Portsmouth play some superb football, leading to quality goals from Sarah Kempson (two) and Emma Sherwood.

Don’t miss Saturday’s Sports Mail for the full feature as Shannon Sievwright gives her take on all things Pompey Ladies.