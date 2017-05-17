Pompey Ladies players deserve a pat on the back

JAY SADLER felt his Pompey Ladies side ended the season on a high with one of their best performances despite a 3-1 defeat to Coventry United.

The visitors have had an excellent campaign, finishing second in the FA Premier League southern division.

They were strong but hosts Pompey stepped up their performance level at Petersfield’s Love Lane ground and boss Sadler was very pleased with what he saw from his team.

He said: ‘It was probably one of the best performances of the season.

‘Considering Coventry have finished second in our league, in my opinion and a lot of the coaching staff’s opinion we dominated that game.

‘A few lapses in concentration and maybe the odd mistake or two and they capitalised on that.

‘But from a whole team performance I think every single player deserves a pat on the back.

‘We got hold of the ball, took it to Coventry and really did deserve to get something out of that.’

Alex Iusan scored Pompey’s goal with a memorable strike in the first half but it was 3-1 to Coventry at the break.

Sadler added: ‘At 2-1 we were saying we were in it but then towards the end of the half we conceded a sloppy goal to make it 3-1.

‘The girls know we have got the ability and we have got the quality to go out there and really cause Coventry problems and we did.

‘When we got the ball down we played some delightful football.

‘We mixed it up with certain elements of our game to try to utilise the pace in our team and that worked really well.’

Pompey Ladies finished the season in eighth position in the southern division.

n Don’t miss the Sports Mail on Sunday for more news and pictures from the club.