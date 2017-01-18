Pompey land non-league hot shot

POMPEY have completed the signing of striker Nicke Kabamba.

The Blues have landed the 23-year-old on an 18-month deal from the National League South outfit Hampton & Richmond.

Kabamba spent last week on trial with Paul Cook’s men, as revealed in the The News last Wednesday.

The marksman has bagged a huge 25 goals in 36 appearances for the Beavers this term.

Kabamba told Portsmouthfc.co.uk the move will mark a huge change for him.

He said: ‘I’m really grateful for this opportunity and hopefully I can bring my scoring ratio into this league.

‘Coming from non-league, and now signing for a club like Pompey, life’s going to completely change.

‘I’ve quit my job as a car salesman after four years and I will be moving down to the area.

‘Playing in front of 17,000 people will be the strangest thing. I’ve seen it on TV, but it’s not until I’m out there and am able to soak in the atmosphere for myself first-hand that it will all sink in.’

Kabamba follows Jamal Lowe, who made his Pompey bow in Saturday’s victory over Leyton Orient, to Fratton Park from Hampton & Richmond.