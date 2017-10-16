Pompey latest: QPR’s Fernandes dismisses Holloway/Jackett reports

QPR owner Tony Fernandes has dismissed reports Ian Holloway is poised to be replaced by Pompey boss Kenny Jackett.

The Sun, yesterday, said Holloway was under pressure at Loftus Road, with the Rs currently sitting 15th in the Championship table.

They haven’t won since defeating Ipswich 2-1 on September 9 – a run that strethes six games – and it was suggested defeat at Bolton this weekend could see Holloway dismissed, with Jackett identified as a possible replacement.

The Blues boss, who is second favourite for the Wales job according to some bookmakers, has been in charge at Fratton Park since replacing Paul Cook during the summer.

Pompey currently sit eighth in the League One table following Saturday’s 2-0 win over MK Dons.

That places the Blues one point off the play-offs going into tomorrow night’s game with Doncaster Rovers.

But Fernandes took to Twitter yesterday to rubbish suggestions a changing of the guard at Loftus Road was in the offing.

In a series of tweets he said: ‘Zero facts about Ollie. Not even a second of thought this. This is a project and we want stability . Ollie is doing a grand job.

‘Every match we compete and we have been unlucky with injuries. Yet squad has done well.

‘End is story. Let’s focus on the pitch and transfer windows . Scouting scouting scouting. And young players coming through.’