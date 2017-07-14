Pompey laud Pitman’s proven class

The proven quality of Brett Pitman has been saluted after his Pompey arrival.

The Blues have sent out a signal of intent for the new season by landing the striker on a three-year deal from Ipswich.

The 29-year-old has an impressive goalscoring record at all levels of the Football League.

Pompey believe it’s his experience which will also prove key moving forward, however.

Chief executive Mark Catlin said: ‘Brett has been on the Pompey radar for a number of months.

‘We’re just so glad we can finally get it over the line with time to prepare before the start of the season.

‘We have a clear plan and strategy moving forward.

‘While we have an exciting squad of younger players, it’s also important that it’s mixed with players of prove quality and experience.’