Pompey-linked attacker stars in televised Cup game

Bruno Andrade scored a double to send Boreham Wood into the first-round proper of the FA Cup.

The Pompey-linked attacker was on target either side of half-time in the Wood’s 3-1 win at St Albans City – live in front of the BBC cameras.

The former QPR man netted a 13th-minute penalty to open the scoring before putting his side 3-0 up four minutes after the restart.

Andrade is a reported target for Kenny Jackett, with Pompey ‘in control of the situation,’ according to Non-League Pitchero.

The Blues boss has been keeping tabs on Andrade, who is the National League’s joint-top goalscorer this season.