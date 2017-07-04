Pompey-linked Hawkins splits opinions of Blues fans

Oliver Hawkins has leapt to the top of Kenny Jackett’s striker search

The striker was prolific for Dagenham & Redbridge last season and scored 18 goals in the National League last campaign.

Hawkins has spent the majority of his career playing non-league football and scored just one goal for the Daggers in League Two during the 2016-17 season.

The 25-year-old was pursued by Nottingham Forest, Rotherham and Ipswich in January but remained at Victoria Road.

The Fratton faithful have discussed on Portsmouth FC – The News and portsmouth.co.uk whether Hawkins would be a good signing for Pompey.

Here’s what they had to say...

Darren Box

We’re in League One and I just feel if we’re serious about getting out of the league, when we are taking about proven strikers we need to go after one.

Sam Chucky Strong

All the people saying he’s not good enough, what about Jamal Lowe – did you think the same when we signed him?

It’s proven that there are some gems in non-league football. Hawkins will be a good target man.

Jake Meyers

He is 25 with a record of one goal in every three games and hasn’t played at a higher level than League Two before.

Disappointing, but hopefully Kenny knows best.

Mr blister

I like to see clubs and managers unearth gems from non-league.

There is plenty of talent to be found if they are developed well enough within our club.

Gerry Hatrick

Not sure about this one. A prolific non-league goal-scorer...like Matt Tubbs?

STUMPYS4141

Jacket is here because we want to unearth young talent and bring them through.

He is definitely the right man for the job looking at what he has achieved. I will trust his decisions with players coming in and the same with players leaving.