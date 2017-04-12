Search

Pompey Live: Takeover Talk

Chief sports writer Neil Allen and Jordan Cross will discuss Michael Eisner’s Pompey takeover plans live on Facebook this morning (10am).

We brought Blues fans the exclusive first interview with the American billionaire yesterday, revealing his ambitions on portsmouth.co.uk and social media.

Now we are inviting the Fratton faithful to join us on our Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News to debate the merits of Eisner and his bid.

To get involved and have your say, simply comment beneath the video.

Click here to join in and remember to like the page to ensure you never miss a Pompey story.

