Pompey loan watch: weekend report

Goalkeeper Alex Bass played the full 90 minutes in Salisbury’s 2-1 home defeat to North Leigh in the Evo Stik Southern League south & west division on Saturday.

The 20-year-old was at fault for the away side’s equaliser, slicing the ball into the path of striker George Seacole, who then fired into an empty net from long range.

Since moving to the Raymond McEnhill Stadium earlier this season, the 18-year-old has made 25 appearances for Steve Claridge’s side, keeping nine clean sheets.

Right-back Calvin Davies started and played for 69 minutes in Bognor’s 2-1 win over Billericay in the Ryman League premier division.

The youngster has made 15 appearances for the Rocks this season, with Jamie Howell’s side currently top of the table.

Adam May was unused substitute for Sutton United in their FA Cup draw against League One side AFC Wimbledon.

Meanwhile, Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain came on as a 72nd-minute substitute in Eastbourne’s 0-0 draw against Poole Town in National League South.

He recently extended his loan deal at Priory Lane until the end of the season.

The midfielder has played eight times for Tommy Widdrington’s side.