Pompey loan watch: weekend report

Adam May did his chances of playing in Sutton United’s FA Cup third-round replay with AFC Wimbledon tonight by scoring for the U’s on Saturday.

The midfielder, who has played 10 times for the National League side, notched in Sutton’s 2-2 FA Trophy draw with Worthing.

Paul Doswell’s side travel to Kingsmeadow tonight after their Cup clash with the Dons ended in a goalless draw earlier this month.

Goalkeeper Alex Bass kept a clean sheet as Salisbury won 1-0 at Wantage.

The win sees Steve Claridge’s side sit fifth in the Southern League south & west division table.

Calvin Davies played 55 minutes of Bognor’s 1-1 draw with Enfield at Nyewood Lane.

The right-back started the game for the Ryman League premier division leaders but was taken off 10 minutes into the second half as the Rocks trailed 1-0.

It was the youngster’s eighth appearance for the West Sussex side.

Meanwhile, Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain started and impressed in Easbourne Borough’s 2-2 draw with Hungerford Town.

Eastbourne sit 13th in the National League South standings.