Pompey loan watch: weekend report

Milan Lalkovic made his Ross County debut as a 79th-minute substitute in their 6-2 win over Dundee United in the Scottish Cup.

The Slovakian winger signed for Pompey in the summer after leaving Walsall.

But after struggling to establish himself under Paul Cook, he joined the Staggies on loan on Friday.

Starting on the subs bench, Lalkovic watched on as his new side tore into United.

But with 11 minutes to go and with the score 5-2, he came on to replace Alex Schalk.

Jim O’Brien added a sixth for County soon afterwards.

Adam May rounded off a memorable week by playing a full 90 minutes – and picking up a yellow card – for Sutton United in their 1-1 draw with Eastleigh in the National League.

The Gander Green Lane side appeared to be suffering a hangover from their FA Cup win over AFC Wimbledon during the week when they went behind to a Tyler Garrett header on six minutes.

But former Blues striker Matt Tubbs came off the bench to equalise with 73 minutes played, rescuing a point for Sutton.

Calvin Davies played 51 minutes for Bognor in their 5-0 away win against Canvey Island, before being substituted for Gary Charman.

Fulham loanee Elijah Adebayo grabbed a hat-trick for the Rocks to go with early goals from James Fraser and Jimmy Muitt.