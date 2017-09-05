Pompey loanee Kennedy searching for a home

Have your say

Matty Kennedy admitted he is searching for a home to settle at.

And Pompey’s new winger is hoping Fratton Park can be the place for him to find a sense of belonging.

The 22-year-old made an impressive second-half bow against Rotherham on Sunday.

Kennedy joined on a season-long loan from Cardiff with an option to make that move permanent in January.

The Scot is unsure if he has a future with the Welsh side – with his current deal running until the end of the season.

After a series of loan spells in his young career, Kennedy is looking to bed in at one club and play his best football.

He said: ‘As soon as I heard, I was all for coming here and I’m excited to be here.

‘Am I finished with Cardiff? It’s a tricky question I can’t really answer.

‘I don’t know if I’ll play again for Cardiff.

‘I love Cardiff. I love the players, the staff and living there. I’ve only got a year left, though.

‘I’m loving being here at Portsmouth but it’s only been a couple of days.

‘So I need to settle in and find my feet.

‘Once I do that, my future could be with Portsmouth, Cardiff or somewhere else.

‘I’m hoping I can enjoy it here, so you never know.

‘I’ve spoken to my agent and the people around me and said I want to find a home.

‘I want to get settled at one club and spend a good few years there. I

‘I’ve had loans and moved around a bit.

‘Being the age I am, I was the youngest in the first team at Cardiff.

‘So I was going out on loan everywhere, doing well and then going back to Cardiff.

‘I was going back, getting a wee sniff but not really quite getting there.

‘Cardiff have got fellas like Junior Hoilett who are 27 and in their prime.

‘So for me, I just want to settle down and find a home and I’m not sure it’s going to be there.’

Kennedy spent 17 games on loan at Plymouth last season where he netted five goals and a grabbed a fistful of assists.

Now he’s out to build sharpness and show Pompey fans what he can do.

He added: ‘I’m all about deliveries and getting crosses into the box.

‘When I get my fitness back I’ll feel a lot sharper.

‘It’s about training and getting that sharpness now.

‘When that happens, that’ll be the time to judge me.

‘I prefer playing on the left because I can have a few shots.

‘I can go down the line and cut inside but (Neil) Warnock preferred playing me on the right at Cardiff.

‘He wanted me to get to the line and cross.

‘I can do either but I prefer the left so I can shoot.

‘I got five goals and the same sort of assists last season (at Plymouth). That’s not too bad in 17 games.

‘Hopefully I can do the same here when I get my sharpness and fitness back.’