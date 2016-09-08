Pompey make Naismith U-turn

Pompey have removed Kal Naismith from the transfer list.

The 24-year-old was made available for a move at the end of last season, despite having two years remaining on his deal.

However, Paul Cook has been delighted with Naismith’s subsequent response.

The former Accrington Stanley winger has forced his way back into Cook’s plans, with three starts and two substitute appearances in the opening eight games of the campaign.

He also scored a stunning free-kick at Coventry in the EFL Cup, while won the decisive penalty for victory at Exeter.

Naismith is again expected to be in the squad for Saturday’s visit of Wycombe.