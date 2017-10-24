Pompey man earns praise on injury comeback

Milan Lalkovic earned praise following an eye-catching Pompey injury comeback.

The winger returned from an Achilles problem to line up for Mike Harris’ reserve side against Bristol City at Privett Park this afternoon.

It was only a second outing this season at all levels for the ex-Chelsea man, who has endured a frustrating time at Fratton Park.

Encouragingly, Lalkovic completed the full 90 minutes without problem, while grew stronger as the game wore on.

In the second half, in particular, he posed the visitors plenty of problems in the Central League Cup clash.

A strong Blues side ultimately lost the Group B fixture against City 2-0.

But Harris was delighted with the impact shown by the fit-again Lalkovic.

He said: ‘I thought Milan looked sharp, especially given the period of time he has had out.

‘He is that sort of player, he is always going to catch the eye with his running with the ball and all those sorts of things.

‘We spoke about trying to get him a little higher up the pitch in the second half. In the first half he was getting a bit impatient and frustrated and coming deep to get on the ball.

‘But when you have a player like Milan you want him in the final third as much as you possibly can.

‘He did that and caused them problems, along with some of the other lads.

‘It was a great experience for the youth-team boys playing alongside the likes of Milan and Danny Rose because these are experienced professionals who have played a lot of games in the league. They can learn from that.’

Lalkovic’s sole first-team outing this season was against Walsall in the league back in mid-August.