Pompey man happy to be called Mr Versatility

DION DONOHUE is happy to accept the tag of Pompey’s utility man.

And the Welshman is hoping that versatility will see him nail down a place at left-back.

Donohue is set to continue in that role against Oldham tomorrow, after helping Kenny Jackett’s side to a hard-earned clean sheet in Tuesday’s 3-0 win over Bristol Rovers.

The 23-year-old has now made five Blues appearances since arriving from Chesterfield last month.

They have largely been in the left-back role Donohue was playing in with the Spireites.

He was also used in an attacking role on the left of a 4-2-3-1 formation on his debut in the 1-1 draw at Wigan.

But the former Everton youth-team player has yet to feature in his preferred central-midfield position – and that looks likely to remain the case for now.

Donohue doesn’t have a problem with that scenario, though, all the time he’s experiencing football in front of Pompey’s sizeable crowds.

He said: ‘I haven’t played in midfield yet and I’ve been in a couple of positions here already.

‘Everyone knows my preferred position, but I’ve made it clear, though, that if I’m playing every week and I have the strip on I’m happy.

‘I’m happy to do a job for the team, the manager and the fans.

‘Who wouldn’t want to play in front of 18,000 fans?

‘So, yes, I guess the old utility-man tag does come into it for me, but that’s fine.

‘I’m just happy to be out there with the shirt on.’

Damien McCrory’s knee injury has given Donohue his chance to gain starting minutes for the Blues.

His versatility has proved an asset for Jackett and the former non-league man knows his ability to play a number of roles can be a pathway to gaining more minutes.

After Tuesday’s success, Donohue is aware back-to-back wins for the first time this season will make it harder to remove him from the starting XI when McCrory returns to fitness.

‘The gaffer has told me to stick with it, but if we keep winning this season you can’t really pull anyone out of the team,’ he said.

‘I think the gaffer knows now what he wants and what formation he wants to play. It is just settling down now and everyone knows their jobs – so it’s time to kick on.

‘I want to play every week. That’s why I’m here and what I’m aiming to do.

‘If we keep winning it will make it harder to take me out.’

Donohue has been made to feel at home in his new surroundings in the youthful set-up favoured by Jackett’s team. The starting XI on Tuesday had an average age of 24 – and it’s set to be the same again against managerless Oldham.

He added: ‘I’m settling in well now.

‘It’s been a few weeks and I’m really enjoying being here.

‘We know our jobs and have to go somewhere this season.

‘It’s a work in progress. There’s a mix of experience and younger lads, but the younger lads are prepared to put the graft in.’