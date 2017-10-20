Pompey man to tackle brother in Blackburn clash

Ewood Park will stage a unique feat in Bennett family history.

For Kyle and his older brother, Elliott, are set to face each other in Football League competition for the first time.

Pompey travel to Blackburn tomorrow seeking to swiftly bounce back from the disappointment of Tuesday night at Doncaster.

The 2-1 defeat saw Kyle Bennett replaced at half-time as Kenny Jackett attempted to find a way back into the match, having conceded twice in the opening six minutes.

Certainly, Bennett is desperate to retain his place against Rovers – especially with his brother lining up for the opposition.

Also a winger, Elliott is almost two years older and has seen service in the Premier League with Norwich, in addition to two Brighton spells.

The brothers’ previous encounter was in the Capital One Cup in September 2012, with Kyle appearing as a substitute for Doncaster against the Canaries.

Elliott won that occasion 1-0 – but Pompey’s Bennett is seeking glory in their first league head-to-head.

He said: ‘Most days I speak to Elliott, he is really close to me, we look out for each other and give each other advice.

‘He could never get near me on the pitch, though. When I’ve got the ball he doesn’t get it!

‘He played professionally before I did, I got offered my pro contract before him. I was quite well talked about when younger, but he has gone on to have the better career so far. That’s how football works.

‘We’ve always missed each other in the league, even through promotions and relegations, but we’re finally going to meet.

‘It’s a game I was looking out for when the fixtures were announced. It will be great if we both now get a match tomorrow.

‘It’s good for the family to see us both on the same pitch and probably makes them really proud. A lot of my family are football-orientated anyway.

‘I’m not quite sure how many of the family will be there, though – Elliott’s sorting out the tickets being at his ground!’

Pompey will assess the fitness of Brett Pitman before finalising their line-up.

However, Dion Donohue is free to play after having his red card overturned.

