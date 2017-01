Pompey’s match at Crawley today has been called off.

The game at the Broadfield Stadium was postponed because the pitch is frozen.

A pitch inspection was held this morning at 9am by match official Kevin Johnson.

Frost covers had been placed on the playing surface, while there were heaters positioned at the south end of the ground, which does not receive direct sunlight during winter months,

No date has been confirmed for the rearranged fixture.