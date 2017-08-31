Pompey midfielder continues compromise talks

Carl Baker will hold further talks with Pompey to reach a compromise over the remainder of his deal.

The 34-year-old has been made available for transfer with Coventry looking to bring the midfielder back to the Ricoh Arena.

The onus is for a deal to be thrashed out between Baker and the Blues to end his south-coast stay.

Any contract tabled by Coventry will be significantly lower than his current Pompey wages, ensuring the player will be seeking a favourable pay-off from the Blues to cover such a shortfall.