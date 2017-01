BEN CLOSE has joined Eastleigh on loan for the rest of the season.

The Pompey midfielder has linked up with the National League outfit as he seeks game time.

Close had made four appearances this season after being hindered by a hamstring problem for much of the campaign.

The 20-year-old has showed his promise in 27 senior Blues appearances, however, since being given his debut in the 2014-15 season.

Close’s existing Pompey deal comes to a close at the end of the season.