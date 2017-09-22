Pompey midfielder: I’ll break my duck soon

Stuart O’Keefe is gunning for Scunthorpe as he aims to break his Pompey scoring duck.

The midfielder possesses just the seven career goals to his name.

However, already during his formative Pompey days he has demonstrated a willingness to fire off a shot – and been mighty unfortunate not to register.

Against Northampton and Fleetwood, O’Keefe was denied through a combination of excellent goalkeeping and narrow misses.

Encouragingly, there’s enough to suggest there may soon be an end product to those attempts on goal.

And the loanee from Cardiff is hoping that moment may arrive in tomorrow’s trip to Glanford Park.

O’Keefe said: ‘I always like to think I can add goals to my game.

‘It has been unlucky here. I had a few shots at Northampton and the keeper made some good saves. On Saturday, one went just past the post – but I am sure they will come.

‘I could have had a hat-trick at Northampton on another day. The keeper made some really good saves, hopefully they will come tomorrow.

‘I do wonder when it’s going to go in. I’ve had some good efforts, yet one might go in off my backside and I will be up and running.

‘As long as I’m getting opportunities and the chances, that’s the main thing.

‘My goalscoring record is not great. I scored four in 18 games from centre midfield for MK Dons last season, so I would like to think over the course of a season I would get five.

‘Over my career I’ve had a couple from distance, a couple from close, tap-ins. I’ve had a variety of goals.’

– NEIL ALLEN