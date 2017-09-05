Pompey midfielder on move again

Have your say

Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain has switched to Oxford City as Pompey drive ahead with his right-back development.

Blues boss Kenny Jackett has earmarked the central midfielder for conversion into an attacking full-back.

Following a month at Poole Town, he has now made a loan move to fellow National League South outfit Oxford City.

The six-month temporary spell is on the understanding Oxlade-Chamberlain is given opportunities at right-back.

And Pompey will be monitoring the 19-year-old’s Marsh Lane progress.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, brother of Liverpool and England’s Alex, made six appearances for Poole during the opening month of the campaign.

That included a scoring debut, coming off the bench to net in a 2-1 win over Weston-super-Mare on the opening day of the National League South season.

However, he started only three times for Tom Killick’s side during a loan for an initial month.

Now he has swapped sides in the same division, linking up with 19th-placed Oxford City.

Boss Mark Jones told the Oxford City website: ‘I have seen him play this season and was very pleased with what I saw.

‘He is a player with big potential and we’re excited to help him develop.

‘Hopefully he can come and help us with the problem area at right-back, so it is a mutual benefit for both sides.’

Oxlade-Chamberlain is contracted at Fratton Park until the summer of 2018 after Pompey took up a 12-month option in July.

However, he appeared just once in pre-season under new boss Jackett, climbing off the bench in the 59th minute during an 8-0 win at Newport Isle of Wight.