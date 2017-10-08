Pompey midfielder out for three weeks

Have your say

Adam May’s name has been added to Pompey’s lengthening injury list.

The midfielder faces three weeks on the sidelines after picking up an ankle problem in training.

But Kenny Jackett is upbeat Dion Donohue and Ben Close will not be joining May in the treatment room.

Both players limped off in the win over Gillingham but Jackett thinks the pair will not be sidelined.

And he is positive over the prospects of a return to training for Conor Chaplin and Christian Burgess.

He said: ‘We had a couple more.

‘Donohue had a dead leg, hopefully it won’t be too bad.

‘Ben either had a tight hamstring or cramp.

‘Hopefully those two pass quickly.

‘We’re optimistic Burgess will be around.

‘But Adam May will be out for three weeks after going over on his ankle in training.

‘Conor will be touch and go for next weekend so he’s not far away.

‘Christian is similar. We hope he’ll be training in midweek and fully fit.’

Jackett has assessed the spate of injuries Pompey have suffered and their nature.

He is confident the number of problems does not relate to the way players are preparing for games.

Jackett said: ‘We feel a little unfortunate.

‘It’s particularly been the defenders with a number there and a back four which has been slightly disturbed.

‘We’ll come through that, though.

‘We have to make sure it’s not our fault.

‘The only muscle injury we’ve had is Conor Chaplin which we’re disappointed with internally.

‘We’re not disappointed with Conor but ourselves.

‘You always look at muscle injuries and try to eradicate them.

‘After that, though, they’ve either been in games or operations.

‘So you take your own responsibility and things will turn for us.’