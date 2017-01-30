Pompey midfielder relishing Arsenal date

ADAM MAY is dreaming of Arsenal after Sutton United were handed a plum FA Cup tie.

The Gunners will be the visitors to Gander Green Lane as Paul Doswell’s non-leaguers attempt to produce another cup upset.

I was sat at home with my mum and dad watching the draw – and my dad was just excited as me at getting Arsenal Adam May

May lined-up in the Sutton side who inflicted a shock defeat on Leeds United on Sunday.

That 1-0 triumph took them through to the FA Cup’s fifth round for the first time in the club’s history.

Now they will entertain Arsenal with ties played from February 17 to February 20.

And Pompey loanee May is relishing the opportunity to face the Premier League giants.

The 18-year-old told The News: ‘You can say I was a bit excited at the draw.

‘When I saw we were at home and noticed Huddersfield and Millwall were left I was thinking “No”.

‘Then they pulled out Arsenal!

‘I was sat at home with my mum and dad watching the draw – and my dad was just as excited as me at getting Arsenal.

‘Other than not being away, it couldn’t have gone much better, really. Arsenal at home – you cannot ask for much more.

‘What a club Arsenal are with some of the players in their squad. Knowing you could be up against Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez, it’s a good feeling at the moment.

‘Let’s just hope they play their strongest team, they had a really good side out in the last round against Southampton. I seem to recall Theo Walcott got a hat-trick, while Sanchez came on and set one of them up.

‘I forgot to get a shirt after the Leeds game, but I’ll definitely be getting one against Arsenal.

‘It’s great to think Ozil could play, especially as he is also a midfielder. Let’s just hope I get a start!’