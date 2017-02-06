Pompey midfielder’s keeping the faith

Amine Linganzi told Pompey fans: Keep the faith.

The Blues midfielder has underlined his conviction this season will have a memorable conclusion after the 1-0 loss at Wycombe.

Linganzi remains certain his team have what it takes to go up with 18 games of the League Two campaign left.

Defeat at Adams Park was the second loss on the bounce for Paul Cook’s side and sees them drop to seventh in the table.

The outcome was harsh on Pompey, however, and Linganzi is sure a similar performance will reap rewards moving forward.

He said: ‘I have more than hope – I have faith.

‘I believe I’m here for a reason. I don’t believe in coincidence.

‘With the same performance I believe we will score goals.

‘We need to work and improve in training, but I believe we can still do something really big this season.

‘I know we’re Portsmouth Football Club, but there are 18 games left.

‘I believe everything is still possible. We have to believe that.

‘We just have to keep our head up and be ready for the next game.’

Linganzi revealed the message was a positive one from Cook and his coaching staff after the game.

Although feeling the frustration of defeat, the former Blackburn man feels that will be a message which sinks in moving towards the home clash with Accrington next weekend.

He said: ‘We worked hard and the coach has said he’s proud of us afterwards.

‘The message was we were unlucky.

‘The coach said he couldn’t pick a best player because we all worked so hard.

‘All of the players did the right job.

‘We are players and emotionally sometimes it can be frustrating.

‘But, if there is such a thing, it was almost a good defeat.’

Linganzi made his first league start since being sent off at Cambridge at the end of October against Gareth Ainsworth’s side.

He is hoping that can be the pre-cursor to an extended run in the side, after starting just five league games since arriving in August.

Linganzi said: ‘I need to play more games to improve.

‘I feel I’m learning so I just hope the coach gives me more games.

‘I’m just enjoying being with my team-mates.’

Despite deserving a return from the game, Pompey still weren’t able to find the end product needed to hit a run of form.

Jamal Lowe could have opened the scoring after just 10 seconds but fired wide.

Then chances came to Enda Stevens and new-boy Eoin Doyle before the break.

There was huffing and puffing from Cook’s side as the game went on, but no cutting edge.

The stats show Pompey had 16 shots to Wycombe’s eight, with three on target.

Linganzi admitted he thought the leveller was going to arrive for his side as they chased the game.

He said: ‘I was confident we were going to score the way it was going.

‘But we’ve been unlucky this time. We have to put the work in and I’m sure the goals will come.’