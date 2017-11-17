Pompey midfielder will relish facing former club

Have your say

Stuart O’Keefe is relishing the chance to play against the team where his career started.

Pompey host Southend at Fratton Park today – the club that gave the midfielder his professional debut.

O’Keefe graduated through the Shrimpers’ Academy and made 10 appearances for the first team.

The Cardiff loanee was a right midfielder before moving into the central role he now operates.

O’Keefe is back in contention for a starting berth in Kenny Jacket’s starting line-up.

He missed last week’s 3-2 win at Blackpool and is looking forward to the game.

O’Keefe said: ‘As a first-year scholar, I played right midfield in the youth team.

‘We did really well and got to the quarter-finals of the FA Youth Cup in 2008 before I went into the first team as a right winger!

‘I wasn’t the quickest but I used to play there for a bit.

‘I got a few goals from there and enjoyed my time at the club.’

O’Keefe departed Southend for Crystal Palace 2010 after financial problems hit the Roots Hall outfit.

The 26-year-old admitted the situation helped him grow up as a footballer.

‘There was a lot going on and that’s how I managed to leave the club,’ O’Keefe added.

‘I hadn’t been paid and I knew I could go to Crystal Palace.

‘If I handed in a transfer request, I knew it would activate a clause in my contract.

‘There were financial hard-times but there a lot of clubs who have gone through it.

‘It’s part and parcel of being a footballer. It makes you learn the game isn’t a fairytale like people think it is – it makes you appreciate things.