Pompey: Mixed reaction to season-ticket blow

Fans are divided over the news some Pompey season tickets will not arrive in time for the League One opener with Rochdale on Saturday, August 5.

The Blues will hand those supporters affected by the problem paper tickets while they wait for their official card.

But that has not satisfied all fans, who have taken to our Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News and this website to air their views.

On Facebook, Rob Emery said: ‘I find this very disappointing.

‘The club has been efficiently run for the last few years, now we get a situation like this.

‘It’s not good enough to say that it’s beyond the club’s control.

‘If the people who they deal with have not come up with the goods, then their services should be dispensed with.

‘The buck stops with the club unfortunately.

‘It seems an age ago that I lined up in pouring rain to pay my money for my season ticket.’

Natasha Combes disagreed, though, with the club issuing paper tickets in the meantime.

She said: ‘Why is anyone moaning about it? A, your ticket will still stand and b, it’s beyond the club’s control!

‘You can’t blame the club for an external problem. Paper or card what’s the difference?’

Mel Clarke echoed her thoughts and added: ‘What does it matter? As long as we can get in the ground, I’m not bothered.’

Meanwhile, there were similar sentiments here on our website portsmouth.co.uk

Muaralad said: ‘As long as I get the paper ticket in time and it lets me through the turnstiles, I really don’t have an issue with this temporary arrangement.’

NavyBlue shrugged off the problem and called on fellow supporters to do the same.

He said: ‘Not exactly a big deal. These things happen.

‘At least a proper back up plan was in place. No need for any negativity. We move on.’

And finally, there are hopes the arrival of Michael Eisner as new owner will bring an end to ticketing problems.

Blue in the Woods said: ‘I imagine this will be one of the things addressed by the new owner.

‘While I don’t doubt Mark Catlin is doing his utmost to exert influence over this, the fact remains the new owners will have an awful lot more clout in this regard and better contacts for alternative options come next season.’