Pompey mourn death of Paul Went

Pompey are mourning the death of Paul Went at the age of 67.

Went died on Wednesday in Chelmsford, Essex, after recently suffering a stroke.

The defender will be remembered as a Blues record signing who went on to win player-of-the-year plaudits at Fratton Park.

Went arrived at Pompey for a fee of £154,000 from Fulham in December 1973 – the fourth time the club had broke their transfer record in 12 months.

It was a figure which was to remain a club high for nearly a decade as the powerhouse went on to make 107 appearances across four campaigns, bagging six goals.

Born in Bromley by Bow, Went was utilised at left-back and even as a forward in his time at the Blues.

The England Schoolboy international was eventually sold to Cardiff in 1976 by Ian St John, with the Blues suffering financial difficulties.

He also played for Charlton, Fulham and Leyton Orient, before operating as O’s assistant and, briefly, manager.

In recent times, Went worked in corporate entertainment at Brisbane Road, but maintained his Pompey links – attending the Hall of Fame three years ago.

Blues legend and club ambassador, Alan Knight, led the tributes to Went.

Knight said: ‘I remember Paul from when I joined the club as a schoolboy at 14. He was a huge man – and had the biggest thighs I’d ever seen!

‘Paul was an old-school-type of defender who was hugely respected.

‘I got to know him over the years as the nice gent he was, too. He will be missed and we all send our condolences to his family.’

Pompey Former Players Association secretary, Jake Payne, spoke of Went’s quality and desire to help younger players.

He said: ‘Paul was a hard defender. He was a character, that’s for sure, but he was skilful for a defender, too. It wasn’t just a case of head it or kick it out with Paul.

‘I can picture him taking the ball on his chest in the area and running 50 yards up the pitch. Paul was highly rated and could really play.

‘When you speak to the younger players of that time they’d always say how Paul looked after them, too.

‘He will be missed.’

Went is survived by wife Trudi, children Daren, Marc, Leanne and Jessica, grandchildren Thomas and George, and great grandchild Liam.

Paul Went: October 12, 1949 – January 4, 2017.