Pompey new boy can make Chaplin thrive

POMPEY’s new attacking ace can ensure Conor Chaplin thrives in League One.

Brett Pitman has been backed to unlock Chaplin’s goalscoring talent in an exciting attacking link-up in the third tier.

The pair have served notice of their potential ahead of the league curtain-raiser against Rochdale on August 5.

Pitman took just five minutes to open his Blues goal account against Bognor following his arrival from Ipswich.

Chaplin provided the ammunition for the 29-year-old’s finish, before he grabbed a second four minutes from time.

Pitman then turned provider against Bournemouth on Saturday with a lovely cushioned header which Chaplin snaffled away.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett can see the potential in the pair.

He said: ‘It’s needed. I think the crowd have needed to see a fresh player up front.

‘I think that can be the case at most clubs, no matter how hard the current lads try.

‘Sometimes fresh faces are needed.

‘When we arrived we knew there wouldn’t be great changes, but we want the ones who come in like Brett to be key.

‘Hopefully, people have been encouraged by what they’ve seen.

‘I understand the excitement and we hope they do work well.

‘We want the crowd to be excited and then we want to push ourselves to deliver.

‘That’s where we are now.

‘I think Conor can learn and we want them to be successful.’

Jackett believes adding an experienced presence up front was an important move to make for the Blues.

‘The time was right for us. Brett wasn’t quite getting in at Ipswich,’ he added.

‘We’re pleased to get him to the club.

‘We feel he’ll bring a lot and enjoy his football here.

‘You need people and players up front who aren’t learning.

‘Brett is not at the learning stage.

‘He can bring a lot to the club, but he can bring a lot to some of the younger boys around him like Conor.

‘We want Brett to come here and enjoy his football and do well.

‘He’s a player my sides have played against many times down the years.

‘He quite naturally plays off the striker and has a good all-round game where his brain takes him into good areas.

‘He has good touch and awareness.

‘Ultimately, when he does get the chances, he has a really good habit of finishing them.

‘There’s an all-round game and an experience he can bring.

‘But he also has to concentrate on himself as well.

‘He has to make sure he’s successful in his Portsmouth career – and he’s determined to do that.’