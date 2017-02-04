Pompey new boy excited at old-pal’s act

EOIN DOYLE welcomed the prospect of linking up with Gary Roberts once again.

The new Pompey striker is looking forward to the supply lines being manned as he seeks the goals to get his new side out of League Two.

Doyle sealed his arrival from Preston on transfer deadline day, with hopes high he can make a big impact over the remainder of the season.

The Irishman will be linking up again with Roberts following his move to Fratton Park.

The pair struck up an effective partnership while at Chesterfield as they lifted the fourth-tier title in 2014.

And Doyle is confident the duo can relive the impact they made once more.

The 28-year-old explained he’s not bothered about which formation he operates in – as long as he’s given ammunition to fire home goals.

Doyle said: ‘Formations don’t bother me as long as the service is coming in and there’s a few chances.

‘I’ve played with Gary for a while and we’ve done well together previously.

‘It’s good to have that.

‘We’re good friends off the pitch as well.

‘I’m sure it will work. It’s going to be good to link up with him and a few of the other lads, too.’

It’s not just Roberts who Doyle is looking forward to working with over the remainder of the season.

His early sights of the rest of the Blues squad have made a positive impression since his arrival.

Doyle likes of the look of the deliveries from wide areas he’s seen in training so far.

He added: ‘There’s other lads here who can deliver, too, you can see that in training.

‘There are crosses coming from deep, too. It’s going to be good.’

