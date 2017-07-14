Pompey new boy out to savour promotion buzz again

BRETT PITMAN is out to sample the thrill of a fourth career promotion at Pompey.

And the Blues’ new striker has spoken of his anticipation at linking up with Conor Chaplin at Fratton Park.

Pitman’s arrival on a three-year deal from Ipswich has given supporters a big boost ahead of the new season.

The 29-year-old joins Pompey with a fine goalscoring record at all levels of the Football League.

And the former Bournemouth man has an impressive promotion pedigree throughout his career.

Pitman scored 28 goals as the Cherries were promoted from League Two in 2010, and grabbed 19 strikes as they went up from League One three years later.

There were a further 14 efforts for the marksman as they soared to the Premier League as champions two years ago.

Now, Pitman’s out to feel that buzz once more at Pompey in League One.

He said: ‘There’s not many clubs I would’ve dropped down a league for.

‘I don’t see really see it as a drop down, though. It’s an opportunity to get promoted.

‘I’ve had three promotions in my career and there’s no better feeling.

‘So hopefully I can get a fourth with Portsmouth.

‘It wasn’t geography which was the attraction, it was coming to Portsmouth and playing in front of big crowds.

‘The manager’s spoken about how he wants to play and people will see that over the season.

‘He’s got a great track record for promotion at this level, and there’s no reason he can’t do it here.

‘I’ve played at Fratton Park before as an away player and you realise how good the fans are.

‘That was an attraction, as was the project the manager sold to me. They were the main reasons.’

Pompey fans are looking forward to seeing Pitman in tandem with Chaplin in the new campaign.

There’s a buzz among supporters at that prospect and the new recruit is looking forward to seeing how the pair can work together, as Jackett’s strikers vie for a starting place.

Pitman said: ‘I’ve had a look at him (Chaplin) in training and there was what I saw of him last season on TV.

‘He looks sharp and I’m looking forward to working with him.’

Pitman’s move from Ipswich sees him step out of the Championship after a two-year stay at Portman Road.

The Jersey-born striker admitted the Tractor Boys’ approach didnt’ suit him, but he has no regrets at the move.

He said: ‘Maybe the style of football didn’t suit me down to the ground at Ipswich.

‘But I enjoyed my time there. It’s a good club with good people and a good manager.

‘It might not have worked out how everyone wanted to in the end, but I definitely don’t regret going there and I enjoyed my time at the club.’