Pompey new boy’s out to continue rise

DION DONOHUE celebrated his arrival at Pompey and insisted: It’s time to kick on.
The Welshman has sealed his arrival from Chesterfield on a two-year deal, with the club holding the option to extend that by a year.
The 23-year-old lifted the lid on how quickly the deal accelerated, after the Blues placed a bid on Tuesday.
He feels Fratton Park is the right place to further his career – and help Pompey move forward.
Donohue told portsmouthfc.co.uk: ‘It was the start of the week I got the call to say Portsmouth are interested, to which I obviously replied I want to come.
‘The first bid went in Tuesday and that’s when it hit me it’s going to happen.
‘I’m just delighted to be here and grateful to be here. I can’t wait to get going.
‘It’s a massive club and a great opportunity, and I’m excited to get going.
‘A club this big and the ambitions I’ve got, I’m just really excited.
‘I’m sure we’re going to do well. I know the league and am excited to wear the blue shirt.
‘This is the right platform. It’s the right time for me to kick on and further my career – this is the place to do that.
‘It’s time to establish ourselves now and kick on – both for me and the club.’
Donohue offers Kenny Jackett versatility after being signed as a midfielder.
But he has been operating as a left-back in recent times with Chesterfield.
‘I was originally a centre midfielder, but having filled in at Chesterfield for the last two years I’ve got quite used to that position,’ added Donohue.
‘It’s unfortunate what happened to the last left-back but I’m quite excited to start now.
‘(Midfield’s) where I like to play and that’s where I played growing up.
‘But, obviously, it’s nice to know now I can play in other positions.
‘You never know when the squad needs you to fill in and I’m just happy to play.’
