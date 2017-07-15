Pompey new-boys start at Rocks

Pompey handed debuts to their two new recruits in today's friendly at the Rocks.

Keeper Luke McGee and striker Brett Pitman both arrived in the week as Kenny Jackett's squad strengthening continues.

And the pair were in the starting line-up for the Blues' trip to Nyewood Lane.

Pitman was chosen as captain as he partnered Conor Chaplin in attack against Jack Pearce's side, while McGee was in goal.

Meanwhile, Tom Davies replaced the injured Matt Clarke in the centre of defence.

Pompey: McGee, Evans, Burgess, Davies, Holmes-Dennis, Baker, Rose, Bennett, May, Chaplin, Pitman,

Listed Subs: Bass, Talbot, Whatmough, Naismith, Lalkovic, Close, Main.