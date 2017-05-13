Pompey: No approach for Cook

Pompey insist they have not received an approach from Wigan for Paul Cook.

The Blues boss was installed as the bookies’ favourite for the DW Stadium job last night.

Currently entering the final year of his Fratton Park deal, the 50-year-old has intimated to Pompey he wishes to remain.

However, Cook’s stock is understandably high at the moment having steered the club to the League Two title.

As it stands, there has been no interest lodged with chief executive Mark Catlin for his manager.

Cook is presently in Portugal with his coaching staff as reward for this season’s promotion and silverware.

As a player, he made his Football League debut for the Latics and hails from nearby Merseyside.

Pompey, though, would be required to convince him that Fratton Park remains his future, particularly in a period when there could be a takeover.