Pompey nostalgia: Last Bradford meeting

Pompey’s League One trip to Bradford on March 3 will be their visit to Valley Parade since the final day of the 2002-03 season.

That May 4, 2003, outing is remembered fondly by Blues fans, with Pompey closing out their First Division title-winning season in style.

A 5-0 victory against the Bantams was the perfect way to bring the campaign to an end, with Svetoslav Todorov’s hat-trick ensuring he finished the season as the division’s top scorer with 26 goals.

Gianluca Festa opened the scoring for Hary Redknapp’s side in the 20th minute, with Steve Stone rounding off the scoring on 67 minutes following Todorov’s three efforts.

Pompey won the reserve fixture at Fratton Park 3-0, with goals from Nigel Quashie (2) and Vincent Pericard.

This season, Kenny Jackett’s side host Bradford on October 28.