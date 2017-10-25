Pompey not close to signing Andrade

Boreham Wood chairman Danny Hunter insists Pompey are not close to signing Bruno Andrade.

The former QPR attacker trained with the Blues two weeks ago at the club’s Roko training base.

Andrade, 24, is the National League’s top goalscorer and has netted 11 goals from 17 appearances in all competitions this season.

In a club statement, Hunter confirmed the Portuguese talent has trained with Pompey.

He revealed Blues boss Kenny Jackett is an admirer of Andrade – but there has not been any further talks between the two clubs since the attacker arrived back at Meadow Park.

Hunter said: ‘It’s true that Bruno did go down to Portsmouth for a few days.

‘Yes, it’s true it was arranged through myself, Luke and Kenny Jackett and yes it was very much with our permission.

‘It’s also true, I believe, that they like Bruno, both as a person and as a player – but at this stage there is absolutely nothing more to it.

‘It’s certainly not true that we have held any further discussions since and it’s not true that we have accepted a Pompey offer.

‘We all accept that Bruno is an exceptional talent, but I hope that he trusts me to ultimately do what’s best for him, the dressing room and the football club.

‘I’m nobody’s fool and as Bruno is the National League’s top goal scorer with 11 goals in 17 games, interest in him will continue over the coming months.

‘We’ve got a player who can do things others can’t and when you’ve got a player who’s made his debut at just 17 in the Premier League then people know he has a pedigree.

‘He’s now matured, understands what it’s like to graft in men’s football and he’s now scoring goals for fun.’

The News also revealed last week that Pompey are in talks to sign Victor Adeboyejo.