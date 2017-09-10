Pompey now in position to support young guns

Have your say

For the first time in years, the environment is right for blooding Pompey’s academy talent into the first team.

Since 2010, the Blues have suffered several exoduses of players that pushed many academy talents into the spotlight prematurely.

There have been quite a few players thrust in who were not ready for the step up into the first team.

Two years ago, the atmosphere changed and Pompey geared up to become a force once more.

However, such was the demand for promotion from League Two, Paul Cook saw no other option than to play trusted senior pros.

Finally, Pompey are in a position to consolidate and build solid foundations for the mammoth tasks that lie in the long term.

It is about time the club’s young guns got a fair chance to develop and were given the breathing space to make mistakes.

We are well aware of the talent these young players possess but only match experience will improve their game.

There is no immediate rush to be promoted from League One.

It is right to play the likes of Chaplin, Whatmough, Close, May and Haunstrup regularly because they are good enough.

For years, Adam Webster, inset, received unfair criticism but he turned into a confident centre-half, who attracted the interest of Everton last January.

Let’s support our young pros, not hound them for making the odd mistake.

Their quality will prevail, that is certain.