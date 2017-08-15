Search

Pompey on course for record-low crowd

Pompey will be short of numbers in the stands for tomorrow night's Checkatraade Trophy game with Fulham under-21s
Pompey chief executive Mark Catlin Picture: Joe Pepler

Pompey chief: Holmes-Dennis loan arrangement is standard

Pompey have sold only 500 tickets for their Checkatrade Trophy date with Fulham under-21s.

Meanwhile, only three have been purchased by Cottagers fans ahead of tomorrow night’s fixture.

Last season’s visit of Bristol Rovers in the much-maligned competition attracted 1,200 fans to Fratton Park.

That represents the Blues’ lowest attendance in their post-war history.

But a new record low could be set, with fans demonstrating their opposition to a tournament that has also generated criticism from supporters up and down the country.

Tickets can be purchased on the night for both home and away fans.

Entry is priced at £10 (adults), £5 (seniors, 18-22-year-olds, ambulant, wheelchair users), and £1 (under-18s).

Only the South Stand upper and family section will be open.

Seating is also unreserved.

Pompey took 1,810 fans to Saturday’s League One fixture with Oxford at the Kassam Stadium.

The season-opener against Rochdale saw 18,009 in attendance.