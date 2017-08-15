Pompey on course for record-low crowd

Have your say

Pompey have sold only 500 tickets for their Checkatrade Trophy date with Fulham under-21s.

Meanwhile, only three have been purchased by Cottagers fans ahead of tomorrow night’s fixture.

Last season’s visit of Bristol Rovers in the much-maligned competition attracted 1,200 fans to Fratton Park.

That represents the Blues’ lowest attendance in their post-war history.

But a new record low could be set, with fans demonstrating their opposition to a tournament that has also generated criticism from supporters up and down the country.

Tickets can be purchased on the night for both home and away fans.

Entry is priced at £10 (adults), £5 (seniors, 18-22-year-olds, ambulant, wheelchair users), and £1 (under-18s).

Only the South Stand upper and family section will be open.

Seating is also unreserved.

Pompey took 1,810 fans to Saturday’s League One fixture with Oxford at the Kassam Stadium.

The season-opener against Rochdale saw 18,009 in attendance.