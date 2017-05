Pompey are on their way to League One.

But first they’re having a well-deserved holiday after being crowned League Two champions.

The Blues emphatically won the title at Fratton Park on Saturday after beating Cheltenham 6-1.

And the players are now off to Marbella to celebrate their achievement.

Gary Roberts was in high spirits early this morning, as he tweeted a bottle of Peroni with his passport and flight ticket.

Pompey chairman Ian McInnes has contributed £10,000 towards the trip.