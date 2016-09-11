Pompey optimistic Main will make swift recovery

Leam Richardson is optimistic Curtis Main will make a swift recovery from the head injury that saw him taken off in the early stages of Pompey’s 4-2 victory over Wycombe.

That’s after the Blues assistant boss ruled out concussion after striker Main failed to return to the field of play at Fratton Park following an ugly clash of heads with Chairboys defender Aaron Pierre.

Having departed down the tunnel for stitches to address an open wound above the eye, Pompey – who were trailing 1-0 – chose to make a swift substitution rather than wait for Main’s potential return.

Conor Chaplin was the beneficiary, going on to net a memorable goal as the Blues came from behind to register a fourth straight league win.

Richardson, though, is hopeful Main will soon be back in action – after joking the striker should have scored before leaving the field of play.

He said: ‘Curtis has got to score before he gets headbutted, hasn’t he?

‘He should have scored and then gone down!

‘He’s a little bit worse than what we initially thought.

‘I think the split has gone down to his eye – he was struggling with the stitches because of where it is.

‘At the time, we were down to 10 men and, structurally, we were not very sound.

‘We just felt it was better to get 11 men on the pitch and then to build from there.

‘Thankfully, it paid off.

‘We will get a diagnosis off the doctor but he will be fine.

‘He was not concussed, he just required stitches – there was claret everywhere.

‘He’s soft!’

Any potential setback for Main could pave the way for a return to the match-day squad for winger Kyle Bennett, who has been tipped to be back in Pompey action sooner rather than later by Richardson.

He added: ‘Kyle is on his way back into the squad and the team – he won’t be staying out for very long.

‘He is a very good player and has supported the team very well over the last couple of weeks.’

