Pompey pair give scoring food for thought

Pompey fans were given a potential glimpse of the future as Conor Chaplin and Jamal Lowe basked in goals.

The duo demonstrated their clinical finishing by bagging four of reserves’ six goals in today’s 6-2 victory at Exeter.

Lowe lined up on the right of the attacking three in a 4-2-3-1 for his maiden Blues appearance.

The former Hampton & Richmond striker marked the occasion by opening the scoring on eight minutes with a far-post right-foot finish.

In the second half, Chaplin got in on the act, with a magnificent hat-trick to once more send out a reminder of his talents.

Adam Buxton’s free-kick and Amine Linganzi’s 25-yarder also contributed to the emphatic scoreline.

The result ensures Pompey qualify for the semi-finals of the Central League Cup.

And first-team coach Ian Foster was delighted with the performance.

He said: ‘The boys played really well.

‘We just shaded it in the first half and after the break were very, very good and the goals kept on coming.

‘Conor was relatively quiet in the first half and found it difficult to get into the game on not an easy pitch.

‘But the one thing you get with Conor is he is very industrious and continues to work hard and be a nuisance up top, so got his rewards.

‘He is judged on goals and did really well.’

POMPEY: O’Brien, Buxton, Tom Davies, Whatmough, Talbot, Linganzi, Close, (Haunstrup 67), Lowe, Bedford (Bradbury 67), Lalkovic (Widdrington 70), Chaplin.

Subs not used: Hall, Collins.