Pompey performance leaves Cook frustrated

ONE of Pompey’s poorest performances for a long time.

That was Blues boss Paul Cook’s assessment of his side’s disappointing 1-0 defeat to Exeter City today.

David Wheeler’s fortuitous second-half strike settled proceedings on the south coast as lacklustre Pompey missed the chance to put pressure on the top three - falling to fifth in the League Two table.

A lack of cutting edge throughout ensured Cook was left frustrated by his side’s performance.

‘I don’t think any team ever had the ascendancy in the game,’ said Cook.

‘From a Portsmouth point of view, it was probably one of our poorer performances for a long time.

‘That’s both in terms of formation and the way we played.

‘Against Leyton Orient (Pompey’s previous Fratton Park outing - a 2-1 win) we put them under immense pressure.

‘We never put Exeter under pressure today.

‘I’m watching it like a fan and we didn’t dominate the ball like we have done at home.

‘I fully understand everyone’s frustration.